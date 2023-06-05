Leonard Floyd signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills, per report

The Buffalo Bills are making a splash in free agency after all, reportedly coming to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Having previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Floyd heads east to Orchard Park, NY a season after fellow Super Bowl LVI edge rusher Von Miller signed on the dotted line with the Bills.

NFL national insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the news, citing sources that claim the disruptive pass rusher is heading to the AFC East to once again pair with the Hall of Fame-bound Miller.

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

With the addition of Floyd, Buffalo adds a talented pass-rushing outside defender with a productive history of getting after quarterbacks and causing general mayhem for offenses.

Floyd was selected by the Chicago Bears with the ninth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, playing in the Windy City four seasons before heading out west with the Rams. In seven NFL seasons, Floyd has started 104 games, notching 47.5 sacks, two interceptions (1 INT TD), three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries (1 FR TD), with 13 passes defended, and making 338 tackles (54 tackles for loss), 103 quarterback hits, and two safeties.

The signing of Floyd follows this past weekend’s news that the Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver agreed on a four-year $68-million contract extension. With the money general manager Brandon Beane freed up by way of Oliver’s extension, it’s fair to posit that’s where Buffalo found the capital to bring Leonard Floyd on board for the 2023 NFL season.

Contract numbers were not available at the time this post was written. Stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest on the signing of Leonard Floyd and more. What are your thoughts, Bills Mafia? Sound off in the comments!

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)