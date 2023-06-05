Bills co-owner Terry Pegula announces Highmark Stadium naming rights extension

Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula has announced “a new extended naming rights agreement with Highmark,” per ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. The new deal will also include naming rights for the team’s new stadium.

New stadium. Same name. Highmark Stadium is here to stay.



Make sure you’re there: https://t.co/AeDlRWMi8Q pic.twitter.com/VViPgpCFKT — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 5, 2023

News of the team’s naming-rights extension comes as the organization breaks ground today, June 5, at the site of the next home of the Bills — which will be just across Abott Road from the team’s current facilities, built in 1973. To celebrate the team’s historic moment, One Bills Drive released a hype video on the heels of those first shovels to break Orchard Park, NY dirt.

Introducing the New Highmark Stadium. Built For Buffalo.



Don’t miss your chance to be a part of it: https://t.co/qAXR7FkduE pic.twitter.com/hb4pPysEEN — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 5, 2023

Upon completion of the new $1.4 billion stadium, scheduled for July 2026, plans include the dismantle and removal of the current stadium and additional buildings. Once razed, those grounds will become parking lots to replace those spaces lost to the construction of the new Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills’ new home — currently billed as “the biggest project ever built in Western New York” — will have seating for 63,000 NFL fans. Bills executive vice president & COO Ron Raccuia notes that the open-air, natural-grass field stadium’s final designs are “extremely dialed in at this point,” despite room for modifications always being on the table.

Official renderings of the forthcoming stadium continue to be shared through dedicated space within the team’s website and via its myriad social media platforms.

The Buffalo Bills first announced official plans to build the team’s new stadium in suburban Orchard Park, a 15-mile drive from downtown Buffalo, during March of 2022.