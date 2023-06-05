The Buffalo Bills selected defensive tackle Ed Oliver with the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was about to play the 2023 NFL season on a fifth-year option that would have guaranteed him $10.753 million. Until the news broke over the weekend that Oliver and the team had agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the terms of the deal, which, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, is a “four-year, $68 million extension, including $45 million guaranteed, per source.”
Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree on contract extension
Extending Oliver prevents him from hitting free agency at the end of the 2023 NFL season. Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN notes that Oliver’s “$45 million guaranteed is sixth most among active defensive tackle contracts, per ESPN Stats & Information research.”
Oliver is coming off a 2022 season that saw him make 34 tackles and register 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 13 games played (he missed three games to a high ankle sprain). Since being drafted, Oliver has started 53 of 62 career games in Buffalo, compiling 14.5 sacks to go with 30 tackles for loss over that span.
S Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is determined to raise awareness for the importance of CPR training. This past weekend, Hamlin launched the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, which will provide CPR training while distributing automated external defibrillators to communities around the country.
