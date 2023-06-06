For much of its recent history, the Buffalo Bills and their fans found themselves constantly wondering about whether their football team would relocate to greener pastures, as the Bills were frequently the subject of relocation rumors.
On Monday, with a commitment from the Bills to remain in Western New York for the next 30 years, Bills fans could rest assured that their team would not be leaving Buffalo. The team, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and many of the Bills legends from the past, gathered to celebrate the official groundbreaking for a new $1.54 billion Highmark Stadium.
Bills break ground on new stadium
During Monday morning’s groundbreaking on the team’s new stadium, which will open in time for the 2026 NFL season, the Bills also announced a new naming rights deal with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Like the team’s current home, the new stadium will also be called Highmark Stadium.
Bills adding another pass rusher, Leonard Floyd
In a move made to bolster the team’s pass rush, Buffalo is bringing in veteran linebacker Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal. Floyd, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who released him in March after the team was unable to find a trade partner. Floyd amassed 29 sacks during his time with the Rams, which included winning the Super Bowl two years ago alongside current Bills linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller.
