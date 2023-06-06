Register before June 12 for Bills vs. Jaguars London Games tickets

In case you hadn’t heard yet, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to “host” the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the 2023 London Games series. The Bills’ Week 5 London, England home tilt kicks off at 9:30 EDT on Sunday, October 8.

Those who wish to gain access to the sale of game tickets for either event will need to register for tickets ahead of the on-sale date. In order to access general admission sales on the first day of availability, you must be registered before Monday, June 12 at 12 noon (EDT) / 9 a.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (BST). It’s important to note that registration does not guarantee you will receive tickets, only the ability to access purchase options.

General admission tickets for Bills vs. Jaguars (as well Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans) in London go on sale Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7 a.m. (EDT) / 4 a.m. (PDT) / 12 p.m. (BST)

For those who require handicap-accessible seating options, you’ll need to complete a short survey to register your details, while also registering your interest here. Per the link at NFL.com, “This will allow you to book a wheelchair space or accessible seats when tickets go on sale. You may be contacted after you purchase to confirm you are eligible to purchase in these areas.”

Complete details, including information about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium season ticket renewals (note there are no new NFL season ticket sales for 2023), premium packages/hospitality, all pricing tiers within Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and available travel packages from the United States to London can be found by clicking through to the London Games ticket primer.