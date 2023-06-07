The Buffalo Bills are in the third and final week of their Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts and observations on who has stood out so far from the voluntary team workouts, including safety Damar Hamlin, who recorded an interception and returned it for a touchdown during Monday’s practice session, according to cornerback Dane Jackson.

Highlights from Week 3 of OTAs

The Bills are in the middle of their final week of OTAs, and during Tuesday’s OTA session, the only one open to members of the media, several players reportedly enjoyed productive days, including Hamlin, who was a full participant more than five months after his heart stopped twice on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among the other highlights: Pass rusher Leonard Floyd made his on-field debut for the Bills; fresh off his contract extension, defensive tackle Ed Oliver helped lead a strong defensive effort by sacking quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Terrel Bernard continued to make a strong impression in his bid to claim the starting middle linebacker role, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid made the offensive play of the day.

DT Ed Oliver plans on ‘outplaying’ the value of new contract

The financial details of Ed Oliver’s new four-year contract extension, how Oliver plans on “outplaying” the value of his contract, and how much cap space the Bills have remaining following the Oliver and Leonard Floyd deals.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how the Bills went about evaluating the six players they selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, get the latest news on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, get to know senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings