Buffalo Bills sign CB Cameron Dantzler

The Buffalo Bills added more depth at cornerback, signing Cameron Dantzler to a one-year contract on Wednesday morning. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. To make room on the 90-man roster, Buffalo released cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Dantzler, 24, was a third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 35 games over the last three seasons, making 26 starts. In those games, he has three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six tackles for loss, and 149 tackles overall.

The 2022 season was a down year for Dantzler, who allowed 41 of the 53 passes thrown his way to be completed (77.4%) for 407 yards and two touchdowns. For comparison, Buffalo’s Dane Jackson allowed 46 of the 78 passes thrown his way to be completed (59%) for 538 yards and three touchdowns. Dantzler missed four games on injured reserve thanks to an ankle injury, and after he returned, he was a healthy scratch for three of the Vikings’ final four games, including their playoff loss to the New York Giants. Dantzler was waived by the Vikings on March 10, and he was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders on March 13. Washington released him on May 30.

Dantzler has good size at 6’2” and 190 pounds, although he isn’t the fastest corner (4.64-second 40-yard dash). He’s dealt with injuries throughout his career, missing time with the aforementioned ankle injury, a neck injury, and a rib injury. He also expressed frustration via Twitter about being made a healthy scratch back in 2021.

Dantzler is, at worst, a player with plenty of starting experience vying for a spot on the back end of Buffalo’s cornerback depth chart. He’ll have an outside shot at competing with Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford for time across from Tre’Davious White, though it’s much more likely that he’s competing for the hypothetical last corner spot on the roster with Jackson.

This move is the second addition to Buffalo’s defense of late. The team signed Leonard Floyd earlier this week, releasing running back Isaiah Bowser to make room for that addition.