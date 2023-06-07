Bills QB Josh Allen is the Madden NFL 24 Cover Athlete

Last week rumors boiled over that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be the cover athlete for EA Sports Madden NFL 24. Today, Allen confirmed the news himself on twitter.

Two versions of the cover were released by Allen’s tweet, one for the regular edition and one for the deluxe edition. The regular edition features Allen solo, fully focused on the task at hand, while the deluxe edition features Allen celebrating with Bills Mafia in the stands following a touchdown.

Nothing has been announced yet stating if there will be an All Madden Edition this year, which usually represents the most complete version of the game — and features exclusive artwork. So the potential still exists that we could see a third cover photo of Josh Allen for Madden 24.

Allen represents everything that the city of Buffalo has to offer, so celebrating with the fans was a great choice. With the Bills once again a perennial playoff team, many players and the franchise itself have found more opportunities for prominent marketing/advertising exposure.

Allen will be the tenth NFL quarterback to grace the franchise’s cover and is the first Buffalo Bills player to do so. For certain, there is the “Madden Curse” that people worry about — where the cover athletes often have a down year after being named but have no fear. When Patrick Mahomes graced the cover of Madden, he won the Super Bowl a couple of seasons ago.

Let’s hope this is just one of many in a long line of accomplishments Josh Allen can continue checking off from his childhood dreams!

Will you be picking up Madden NFL 24 to support Josh Allen? This hype video might help you decide: