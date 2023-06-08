Last week, there were rumors swirling on social media that Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills talented quarterback, would be featured as the cover athlete for the EA Sports Madden NFL 24 video game.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the first time in franchise history, the Bills will have one of their players starring as the featured athlete for the Madden football franchise as Allen will grace the video game’s cover.
Bills QB Josh Allen to grace Madden NFL 24 video game cover
Growing up, Josh Allen was like many football fans. He loved playing the Madden video football games and vividly remembers the stars who graced the covers of the editions he played nearly every day.
On Wednesday, Allen joined the list of prestigious players who have adorned the cover when it was announced he will star as the featured athlete on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 24.
Bills add CB Cameron Dantzler
The Buffalo Bills continued to bring in veterans on one-year deals, adding Cameron Dantzler, a former third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Dantzler, an outside cornerback, played the last three seasons with the Vikings, making 26 starts. For his career, he has amassed three interceptions, broken up 17 passes, and forced three fumbles (two fumble recoveries). He provides more depth for Buffalo’s secondary.
Even more Bills news and notes
Hear why pass rusher Leonard Floyd chose to sign with Buffalo after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, learn how defensive tackle Ed Oliver plans to quiet his critics after signing his four-year extension, and find out how you can purchase tickets to the Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London.
