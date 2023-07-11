The competition to make the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster is expected to be intense once the Bills open training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY.

There are several positions where it appears Buffalo has a glut of players, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we offer up a few veterans who could find themselves on the outside looking in when roster cuts are made.

Training camp preview: Veteran cut candidates

As has been the case for the past few seasons, there is talent up and down the Bills’ roster, which should make for some interesting training camp positional battles. General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are going to face some difficult decisions in order to trim the roster down to 53 players.

Linked here: a run through the roster to identify veterans who could be cut during training camp, including two running backs, a wide receiver, a safety and an offensive tackle.

Plus, examining the potential scheme changes that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will adopt in his second year, how head coach Sean McDermott will make his mark on the defense in his first season calling plays, speculation on whether a renewed focus from quarterback Josh Allen will lead to a higher level of productivity, and why running back James Cook could be poised for a breakout season.

Damar Hamlin holds charity softball game

During a three-day long Charity Weekend in Pittsburgh organized by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation, Buffalo’s safety connected the key elements of his past with the future he is working so hard to create. Hamlin told those in attendance about the importance of CPR and having access to potentially life-saving AEDs before the City of Pittsburgh honored its hometown son by declaring Sunday, July 9 as Damar Hamlin Day.

Even more Bills news and notes

Discussing whether edge rusher Greg Rousseau is poised for a breakout 2023 season, and where Allen ranks among Buffalo’s all-time quarterbacks. Plus, whether Matt Milano makes it into one expert’s top linebacker rankings, and more!

