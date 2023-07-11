Bills Plays That Defined 2022 Tournament: Home Games Runoff

Welcome back fans of exciting football plays and voting! Let the tournament begin to choose a single play to define or “illustrate” the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 NFL season. We’ve crowned a winner for every game, now it’s time to pit them against each other. For any newcomers, we’re not voting for the “best” play, but rather the one that best tells the story of the 2022 season.

We begin our bracket trying to whittle down the home games to a tournament-friendly eight count. With ten total home games, the bottom four battle to get rid of the two superfluous ones. As a reminder, seeding is determined by the percentage of votes each play received in their respective games.

Runoff Game 1

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — James Cook’s touchdown (44% of votes)

The Buffalo Bills narrowly lost to the Miami Dolphins early in the season and looked to avenge the defeat on their home turf. In another close game, every play mattered. This near catastrophe to close the half was instead a heroic effort from Josh Allen, rewarded by James Cook working back to his quarterback to make the catch.

Versus:

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills — Matt Milano’s pick-six (34% of votes)

In their home opener, the Buffalo Bills looked every bit the juggernaut they were expected to be. The Tennessee Titans were thoroughly beaten on nearly every snap. This superfluous defensive touchdown highlights the dominance of the night.

Runoff Game 2

Super Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins at Bills — Dolphins’ Fumble Recovery (36% of votes)

The only opponent highlight that’ll make an appearance in the tournament, the Dolphins stumbled into a defensive score to keep the Wild Card tilt closer than Bills fans wanted. If you feel the Bills’ season is defined by errors preventing them from reaching their full potential, this is the play you’ll want to root for to go all the way.

Versus:

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills — Damar Hamlin’s FF/Matt Milano’s recovery (35% of votes)

Or maybe you’d prefer a turnover going the direction we at Buffalo Rumblings prefer. Damar Hamlin forces the ball loose and right toward Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano. The ball ends up in Milano’s hands and the Bills have a big play to help another division revenge game.