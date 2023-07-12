Josh Allen to compete in American Century Championship, July 14-16

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to the golf course. Whether it’s to decompress at his nearest course following the rigors of an NFL season, appearing at a charity event, or taking part in some friendly but serious competition via tournaments, Allen finds the links to be a perfect match for his lifestyle.

Allen will once again compete in the annual American Century Championship (ACC), widely viewed as golf’s most prestigious celebrity tournament. The ACC, now in its 34th year, is a 54-hole competition contested under a modified Stableford format This year’s event takes place July 14-16 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, NV. The tournament carries a purse of $600,000, with $125,000 going to the winner.

Beginning Friday, July 14 on The Golf Channel, viewers will be able to watch the field of nearly 90 current and former pro athletes and celebrities tee off at 9:30 p.m. EDT / 6:30 p.m. PDT (tape delayed).

Then on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, the tournament will air live each day on NBC, beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT / 11:30 a.m. PDT.

Allen joins 34 other current and former NFL players, including Ryan Fitzpatrick, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, John Elway, and Steve Young, among others.