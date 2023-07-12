With the departure of former starting running back Devin Singletary to the Houston Texans in free agency, the Buffalo Bills are going to start the 2023 season with a new lead back.

Buffalo’s backfield will be led by a combination of second-year breakout candidate James Cook and talented veterans Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray. In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue our training camp preview series by dissecting Buffalo’s backfield situation.

Training camp preview: Buffalo’s running backs

Beginning last year, with the drafting of Cook in the second round and trading for Hines at the NFL trade deadline, the Bills have made a concerted effort to shore up the running back room. That continued this offseason, when Buffalo signed free agents Harris and Murray to compete for reps in the backfield.

Linked here: a breakdown of the Bills’ tailbacks, why Cook is primed for a breakthrough second season, why Harris is confident he will return to the form he showed when he rushed for 15 touchdowns in 2021, and more!

Evaluating the Bills Super Bowl window entering pivotal season

Sports Illustrated breaks down Buffalo’s offseason moves, predicts the Bills record and examines what the Bills need to do to get over the hump in the playoffs. Plus, which players are ready to break out and play key roles on offense.

