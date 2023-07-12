Stand out in a crowd in Buffalo Bills Plaid Bib Overalls from FOCO

Hey Bills Mafia — make your way To Highmark Stadium in Buffalo Bills Plaid Bib Overalls From FOCO!

Every home game, tens of thousands of Bills fans rumble into Orchard Park, NY to cheer on the Bills and to show off their team spirit. Whether you’re part of the main herd stomping into Highmark or a smaller herd heading to another establishment, you’ll stand out in a crowd with the incoming Buffalo Bills bib overalls from FOCO. And hey, even if you’re lounging at home there’s nothing wrong with being stylish (and comfortable).

The brand-new offering for your fandom needs comes in men’s and women’s styles. And while the officially licensed NFL team overalls may be available for most of the league, we all know they look best in Buffalo Bills red and blue.

With their all-over team-colored design and bold team logo display, these overalls are the ideal way to show your support for the Buffalo Bills. The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials like hand warmers for the chillier part of the season. Two back pockets provide even more storage space for essentials. You can take it from me that those hand warmers can be a pretty nice buffer between you and a metal bleacher.

In addition to function and style, adjustable bib shoulder straps ensure a comfortable fit. Sturdy woven polyester canvas is lightweight and breathable for all of Buffalo’s seasons. They’re long enough to provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

These Buffalo Bills Men’s and Women’s Plaid Bib Overalls are perfect for heading to the game, tailgating, or even enjoying a concert. It’s Western New York after all. We’re not shy about wearing team gear year-round and all over town.

Retailing at $70, your new fashion statement won’t set you back that much. Available for pre-order now, they’ll be ready to ship in less than two months from FOCO.com, just in time for the season to ramp up. Limited quantities are available so don’t miss the chance to get yours here!