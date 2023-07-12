AFC East Roundup: Who makes the 2023 NFL Top 100 list?

Debating about which NFL player is the best is a favorite pastime of football fans. In extreme cases, it can also be a catalyst for your best friend becoming your worst enemy, especially when it comes to our favorite Buffalo Bills players.

Before the start of every NFL season the league releases its list of the top 100 current active players. For the 2022 NFL season, players voted quarterback Tom Brady as number one, but since Brady’s retired now there will be a new number one for the 2023 NFL season. When it comes to the AFC East, how many players from the conference might we see land on the list?

Last season, the division saw 10 players make the top 100. Two players who are now in the AFC East made last year’s list from outside the division: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Bills had five players in the top 100 ahead of the 2022 season, good for fourth-best in the league. Quarterback Josh Allen led the way ranking 13th followed by receiver Stefon Diggs at 26. Then both of the Bills’ safeties made it with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde ranking 45th and 50th respectively. Rounding out the group was defensive end Von Miller who just snuck in at 93rd.

As always, players make the top 100 list after missing out the previous season. One name that pops out immediately is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who’s coming off a dominate rookie campaign that earned him defensive rookie of the year honors. He’s already being discussed in some circles as the best cornerback in the league heading into his second season in the NFL. Another player you could see make the list is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who, last season, battled injuries. When Tagovailoa did play, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league and may have received some MVP chatter if not for a multitude of concussions. It also helps that Tagovailoa has two receivers who made last year’s top 100 list in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

On the flip side with new comers making the list, we can expect players to drop off of the top 100. When it comes to the Bills, do not surprise if you see Miller drop out of the top 100. Yes, he had a very productive season but then on Thanksgiving he tore his ACL which should affect his standings on the list. For example, Tre’Davious White was 95th two seasons ago but then dropped out last season since he was recovering from an ACL injury.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could be one of the casualties this season. After being ranked, 85th by his peers last season, Jones had a rough 2022 campaign. In 14 games Jones passed for under 3000 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Patriots missed the playoffs.

How many players in the AFC East do you see making the NFL top 100 this season?