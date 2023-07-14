Buffalo Bills great Steve Tasker fundamentally changed the special teams aspect of professional football, and many Bills fans have been adamant that Tasker belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Tasker is a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor category.

Steve Tasker a Hall of Fame Senior semifinalist

Tasker is widely credited with affecting how teams play and prepare for special teams, and on Thursday, the Hall of Fame’s 12-person Seniors Committee advanced Tasker as one of 31 Senior semifinalists for the Class of 2024. His induction would be a long overdue move for the Bills Wall of Famer, who is perhaps the greatest special teamer in football’s storied history.

During his decorated career, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods while transforming Buffalo into one of the most fearsome and respected special teams units in the history of the game.

Training Camp previews: Quarterback and tight end

A look at the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, including getting to know Kyle Allen, Josh Allen’s new backup. Plus, assessing Buffalo’s tight ends as the team prepares for more 12 personnel sets, find out how Quintin Morris continues to beat the odds, and learn which players are ready to breakthrough on the defensive side of the ball.

Recapping Damar Hamlin, Bills training staff at ESPYs

Just six months after he nearly died on the Cincinnati Bengals’ field after suffering a cardiac arrest incident, an emotional Damar Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYS to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save his life during that game.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how the generosity of Bills Mafia members helps pay for the funeral of eight-year-old superfan Eddie Mayerik, why Bills fans have hope the team will rock the throwback red helmets at some point during the 2023 season, and how you can get involved with Western New York’s Give 716 Day efforts.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings