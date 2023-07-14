Buffalo Bills great Steve Tasker fundamentally changed the special teams aspect of professional football, and many Bills fans have been adamant that Tasker belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Tasker is a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor category.
Steve Tasker a Hall of Fame Senior semifinalist
Tasker is widely credited with affecting how teams play and prepare for special teams, and on Thursday, the Hall of Fame’s 12-person Seniors Committee advanced Tasker as one of 31 Senior semifinalists for the Class of 2024. His induction would be a long overdue move for the Bills Wall of Famer, who is perhaps the greatest special teamer in football’s storied history.
During his decorated career, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods while transforming Buffalo into one of the most fearsome and respected special teams units in the history of the game.
- Bills legend Steve Tasker among 31 senior semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame - Buffalo News
- Tasker named semifinalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame - WGR 550
- Steve Tasker named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Senior, Coach/Contributors categories - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills great Steve Tasker is one step closer to Football Hall of Fame - Democrat & Chronicle
- Steve Tasker named semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 - WKBW
- Buffalo Bills: Steve Tasker named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame - News10 NBC
Training Camp previews: Quarterback and tight end
A look at the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, including getting to know Kyle Allen, Josh Allen’s new backup. Plus, assessing Buffalo’s tight ends as the team prepares for more 12 personnel sets, find out how Quintin Morris continues to beat the odds, and learn which players are ready to breakthrough on the defensive side of the ball.
- Bills position preview: There’s another new backup, but it’s Josh Allen’s show at quarterback - Buffalo News
- After initially ‘swimming’ in new offense, Kyle Allen finds his footing with Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills position preview: Tight ends gear up for more 12 personnel - Buffalo News
- Quintin Morris beat odds to establish himself on Bills’ roster - Buffalo News
- Bills Training Camp Preview: Who’s ready to emerge on defense? - BuffaloBills.com
Recapping Damar Hamlin, Bills training staff at ESPYs
Just six months after he nearly died on the Cincinnati Bengals’ field after suffering a cardiac arrest incident, an emotional Damar Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYS to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save his life during that game.
- Damar Hamlin is overcome with emotion at ESPY Awards while presenting service award to Buffalo Bills training staff | CNN
- Damar Hamlin Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life at 2023 ESPYS - People
- Damar Hamlin Breaks Down In Tears Honoring Buffalo Bills Staffers At ESPYs - TMZ
- WATCH: Bills training staff honored at 2023 ESPY Awards - WGR 550
- Damar Hamlin moved to tears presenting award to Bills training staff who saved his life - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how the generosity of Bills Mafia members helps pay for the funeral of eight-year-old superfan Eddie Mayerik, why Bills fans have hope the team will rock the throwback red helmets at some point during the 2023 season, and how you can get involved with Western New York’s Give 716 Day efforts.
- Bills fans pay for funeral for 8-year-old superfan Eddie Mayerik - Buffalo News
- Seeing red? Greg Rousseau & Dawson Knox have Bills Mafia buzzing over throwback helmet - newyorkupstate.com
- How Bills fans can get involved with Give 716 Day in 2023 - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB Damien Harris - Buffalo Rumblings
- Steve Tasker named Senior semifinalist for NFL Pro Football HOF Class of 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills Highlight Hype Machine: LB Matt Milano, Part 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Who makes the 2023 NFL Top 100 list? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen to compete in American Century Championship, July 14-16 - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...