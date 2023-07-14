Buffalo Bills LT Dion Dawkins’ 2023 ESPY Awards red-carpet interview

By now you’ve probably seen the show-stopping fashion statement Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins made during his appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood. Bills Mafia already “schnows” Dawkins loves having a good time, and his genuine, outgoing, and infectious personality is revered by Bills fans the world over.

On Thursday, while a shirtless Dawkins made his way along a very steamy red carpet, Debbie Emery — Associate Director of NFL Communities at SB Nation — spent a few moments talking to him about the team’s upcoming season and more.

Contained here, a transcription of that conversation Dawkins had with SB Nation and Debbie.

Who’s going to be the biggest influence on your roster this season?

“Dalton Kincaid. The rookie. First-round draft pick Kincaid. Everybody loves him. I’ve seen him and he’s been doing a great job. He’s definitely living up to expectations so far. So far, so good. He’s been catching the ball and running and knowing his playbook. He learned his playbook fast.”

Give me three reasons why this is going to be the Bills’ year.

“Because we’re The Bills, the Bills, the Bills.”

Obviously, Damar Hamlin is being honored tonight, and the Bills training staff. Why do you think that’s so important?

“Because it’s different when people go through protocol and then when they put it in action and execute. The Bills’ training staff put their plan in action and they got it done.”

Everyone’s calling it such a miracle, the way everything turned out. But what were your emotions when it was happening?

“Sad. Very emotional, crying. It is a different vibe to see somebody go down and die on a football field. But sad, very sad.”

Are you guys going to win the Super Bowl this year?

“You know, I don’t like to speak that far.”

The Bills fan base is like the most rampant in the NFL. Why do you think that is?

Up there, The Bills’ nation, country. It feeds off of us and we feed off of them.

Do you have one message for them?

“One message. Stay pure and stay true.”

There you have it, folks, from The Schnowman himself!