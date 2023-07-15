We’re less than two weeks away from the start of Buffalo Bills’ training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY! In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, including analyzing Buffalo’s crowded wide receiver room.
Training camp preview: Buffalo’s crowded WR room
The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, enter the 2023 season with one of the most prolific passing attacks in the NFL. But there are plenty of questions in Buffalo’s wide receiver room, which once again saw a good deal of roster turnover between the end of last year and now.
Only Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir return from last year’s offense. Linked below, the impact free agents Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty will have on offense, and whether rookie Dalton Kincaid can win the starting slot receiver position.
Plus, what right tackle Spencer Brown needs to do to enjoy a breakout third season, exploring the tight competition to claim the starting right guard and swing tackle jobs, and which candidates will step up and fill the pass rushing void left if Von Miller’s ACL injury forces him to miss the start of the season.
Super Bowl window, rookie expectations, offensive sleepers
Continuing with the theme of previewing the Bills in 2023, why, despite some national pundits claiming otherwise, Buffalo’s Super Bowl window remains wide open. Plus,o discussing expectations for Buffalo’s rookie class, and several players who could emerge with a larger role on offense this year.
We see where Allen ranks among preseason NFL MVP odds, learn why Aaron Rodgers isn’t pleased that his New York Jets are being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” and find out how much money the Bills and their fellow NFL counterparts raked in last year from the league’s national pot that’s divided among all 32 teams.
