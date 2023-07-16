Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills. We learned that Steve Tasker, who fundamentally changed the special teams aspect of professional football, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor category.

We continue our training camp previews, dissecting whether cornerback Kaiir Elaim will claim the starting CB2 role opposite Tre’Davious White and why this Bills team needs to re-build some internal team unity before the regular season starts.

We also speculate on which AFC East players will land on the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list, go to the video highlights to get hyped for what linebacker Matt Milano brings to Buffalo’s defense, and continue our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Scouting reports you may have missed last week

Tuesday

Wednesday

Friday

Saturday