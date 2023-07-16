DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with Tennessee Titans, per report

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly “expected to sign” with the Tennessee Titans, thus ending the fabricated drama about will he or won’t he sign with the Buffalo Bills. No financial details were made available at the time of Doug Kyed’s initial tweet breaking the news.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 16, 2023

The belief by most NFL analysts and reporters who cover the league was that Hopkins appeared bound to sign with a team primed to chase a Super Bowl trophy this coming season. That meant salary cap-strapped teams such as the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were atop the list of his next destination. Then came reality. Hopkins wasn’t going to play for “peanuts” in pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring in 2023. Soon thereafter, the New England Patriots began to surface as his most-likely landing spot.

So the Bills may have never really been serious contenders for Hopkins’ services this coming season. General manager Brandon Beane advised people not to believe everything they read and hear on the internet. But who could resist the admittedly fun and compelling idea of DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs catching passes from Josh Allen?

One can’t fault Hopkins for wanting to leverage all he can financially, while he’s able. But it may be fair to question Hopkins’ authenticity the next time he’s in pursuit of such greatness, the likes of which he appeared set on finding a couple of calendar flips into 2024.

For this season, at least, DeAndre Hopkins will be a Titan. He’ll play for a team many predict to be fighting for back-of-the-division rights. But with the NFL, anything’s possible any season. It’s important to remember that head coach Mike Vrabel always gets the most of out his rosters. Hopkins immediately improves the Titans’ wide receiver room. But at some point Father Time is going to enshrine running back Derrick Henry, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn’t immediately fall off one’s tongue when discussing championship-caliber signal callers.