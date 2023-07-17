With Buffalo Bills’ training camp fast-approaching — camp kicks off on July 26 — today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks continues to offer up training camp previews, including analyzing the competition to claim a starting guard spot along Buffalo’s offensive line.

Training camp preview: Buffalo’s revolving door at guard

Buffalo’s never-ending revolving door at offensive guard continues under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. This will be the seventh consecutive season where the Bills won’t have the same starting guard tandem. Free-agent signee Connor McGovern came to Buffalo to replace Rodger Saffold at left guard, while incumbent Ryan Bates and second-round draft pick O’Cyrus Torrence are battling for the starting right guard position.

Link here, get to know new Bills guard David Edwards, a preview of Buffalo’s deep and talented defensive tackle group, find out how a slimmed-down Tim Settle is hoping to make a better impression in his second season with the Bills, whether second-year cornerback Kaiir Elaim is ready to win the CB2 role, and speculation on what James Cook’s role could look like as Buffalo’s featured running back.

DeAndre Hopkins saga (mercifully) ends

After months of drama and speculation, free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans. According to multiple reports, Hopkins, who was long rumored to be interested in coming to the Bills, will be signing a two-year contract for $26 million that could be worth as much as $32 million with incentives.

Even more Bills news and notes

What fans need to know heading into Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University, and how quarterback Josh Allen tied for 37th during the American Century golf event, nearly recording a hole-in-one during the competition. Plus, the wife of Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins heaps praise on the passion of Bills Mafia, and Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares why he was hoping to see the Cincinnati Bengals instead of the Bills in last year’s AFC Championship.

