Buffalo Bills training camp is officially one week away, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, including analyzing which defensive ends will step up if future Pro Football Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller is forced to miss the start of the 2023 season.
Training camp preview: Which DEs step up if Von Miller is out
The Bills continue to await word on whether Von Miller will be able to suit up to start the season. If Miller isn’t ready to go, there’s pressure on the remaining group of edge rushers to step up and fill the void left by Miller’s absence. General manager Brandon Beane has continued to bolster the team’s edge rushers, including inking veteran Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal late in the offseason.
Linked below, which candidates will step up and fill that pass-rushing void if Miller’s ACL injury forces him to miss the start of the season, how defensive end Kingsley Jonathan is hoping to continue his development, sorting through Buffalo’s middle linebackers to see who will emerge as the starter, and why winning a Super Bowl is the only remaining goal for veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.
- Bills position preview: Defense ends look to increase impact while waiting on Miller - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp preview: Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and other key DE storylines - The Athletic (subscription required)
- After late start, Bills’ Kingsley Jonathan looks to continue developing on football field - Buffalo News
- Bills position preview: Middle linebacker top starting competition entering camp - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp questions: Who will win the starting MLB job? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Entering second NFL decade, Super Bowl ring lone remaining goal for Bills’ A.J. Klein - Buffalo News
Canceled flight leads to road trip with Sean McDermott
We’ve all been there: your flight gets canceled and you wonder how you’re going to get where you need to go. For Western New York native and Bills fan Jason Guenther, his travel woes wound up being the journey of a lifetime as he would up going on a road trip with Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
- A canceled flight, a surprise meeting with Bills’ Sean McDermott and a carload of coaching insight - Buffalo News
- Local Bills fan recounts travels with coach Sean McDermott - WGR 550
- How a stranded Bills fan and Sean McDermott ended up on a road trip together - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how quarterback Josh Allen is helping make the wishes of a Florida teenager living with brain cancer come true. Plus, how Buffalo’s rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday, how the annual Give 716 Day raised more than $1.1 million for more than 530 Western New York charities, which teams are the best bet to win their respective division, and more!
- Josh Allen, Bills help make wish come true for Florida teen with brain cancer - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen part of ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ Series - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills rookies report to training camp - WGR 550
- Give 716 Day 2023 raises more than $1.1 million for WNY charities - BuffaloBills.com
- Which NFL teams are best bets to win each division? Projecting over, undervalued squads - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills playoff legend snubbed by NFL - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Deandre Hopkins and the Multiverse of Contracts: What if DHop had signed with Buffalo? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills’ injury quality, not quantity, a nuisance in 2022 - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: C Mitch Morse - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: OT Tommy Doyle - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: CB Taron Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...