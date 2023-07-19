Buffalo Bills training camp is officially one week away, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, including analyzing which defensive ends will step up if future Pro Football Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller is forced to miss the start of the 2023 season.

Training camp preview: Which DEs step up if Von Miller is out

The Bills continue to await word on whether Von Miller will be able to suit up to start the season. If Miller isn’t ready to go, there’s pressure on the remaining group of edge rushers to step up and fill the void left by Miller’s absence. General manager Brandon Beane has continued to bolster the team’s edge rushers, including inking veteran Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal late in the offseason.

Linked below, which candidates will step up and fill that pass-rushing void if Miller’s ACL injury forces him to miss the start of the season, how defensive end Kingsley Jonathan is hoping to continue his development, sorting through Buffalo’s middle linebackers to see who will emerge as the starter, and why winning a Super Bowl is the only remaining goal for veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Canceled flight leads to road trip with Sean McDermott

We’ve all been there: your flight gets canceled and you wonder how you’re going to get where you need to go. For Western New York native and Bills fan Jason Guenther, his travel woes wound up being the journey of a lifetime as he would up going on a road trip with Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how quarterback Josh Allen is helping make the wishes of a Florida teenager living with brain cancer come true. Plus, how Buffalo’s rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday, how the annual Give 716 Day raised more than $1.1 million for more than 530 Western New York charities, which teams are the best bet to win their respective division, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings