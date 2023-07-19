Poll — Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Away Games Quarterfinals

It’s time to really get the show on the road to crown a single play that defines or “illustrates” the 2022 Buffalo Bills season. This edition will take you through the eight plays that defined each away game this season; aka the “Quarterfinals of the Away Conference.”

As a reminder, the goal isn’t necessarily your favorite play, it’s the one that best represents or tells a story about the entire season. Seeding was based on the percentage of votes each play received in its respective game.

Matchup 1: One seed versus Eight seed

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs — Bomb at Detroit Lions (89% of votes)

Versus:

Devin Singletary’s TD at Chicago Bears (47% of votes)

Our first contest pits our one seed of Josh Allen going “bombs away” to Stefon Diggs against our eight seed of Devin Singletary making the Bears look foolish. It’s a battle of the highlights. Which one better reflects the Bills’ season? Is it the clutch factor of Allen to Diggs? Or the dominance of Singletary motorvatin’ all over Chicago?

Matchup 2: Two seed versus Seven seed

Jordan Poyer’s INT at Baltimore Ravens (79% of votes)

Versus:

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs TD at Los Angeles Rams (57% of votes)

Our second seed pits the defense against the seventh-seeded offensive highlight. Both plays show off some of the magic we’ve come to expect from Buffalo’s star-studded team. Which one will move forward? Did the play recognition of Jordan Poyer show why the defense has been a force for so long? Or is it the Allen and Diggs magic show, pulling a touchdown out of a hat?

Matchup 3: Third seed versus Sixth seed

Time runs out at Miami Dolphins (70% of votes)

Versus:

Gabe Davis’ drop at New York Jets (59% of votes)

In a fun coincidence the third- and sixth-seed matchup is The Battle of the Catastrophes! In losses against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets this year, the Bills blew opportunity after opportunity to come away with the win. Which lowlight reel play deserves to keep the negativity going? Will you select Isaiah McKenzie running out the clock? Or Gabe Davis literally dropping the ball?

Matchup 4: Fourth seed versus Fifth seed

Taron Johnson’s Interception at Kansas City Chiefs (60% of votes)

Versus:

Gabe Davis’ touchdown at New England Patriots (60% of votes)

While the fourth and fifth seeds both received 60% of the votes, the KC representative gets the nod in seeding thanks to a higher vote volume. Which one of these evenly matched plays will take home the win this round? Taron Johnson sealing the deal against Kansas City? Or Gabe Davis helping Josh Allen create something out of nothing to help take out the Patriots?