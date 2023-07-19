Four ESPN analysts predict AFC East winner — zero pick the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East the last three seasons, something the franchise hasn’t done since 1988-1990. Last year at this time, the Bills were Super Bowl favorites. The national media loved the Bills.

This year, not so much.

Does anybody else just love this so much? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hpcwqezqlt — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) July 19, 2023

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” zero analysts predicted the Bills to win the AFC East. Louis Riddick and Domonique Foxworth picked the Miami Dolphins. Harry Douglas and Mike “Greeny” Greenberg picked the New York Jets.

This offseason, the Jets added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They subsequently brought in wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who have both caught passes from Rodgers. A big sophomore season for running back Breece Hall should bring an element to their offense they lost when Hall suffered an ACL tear in his rookie year. Their defense is elite.

The Dolphins have a great 1-2 punch at receiver, and traded for star cornerback Jalen Ramsay this offseason. When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, Miami’s offense was one of the most explosive in the NFL. Vic Fangio has taken over as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator — a popular move amongst NFL coaching changes this offseason.

With all that said, the Bills also upgraded their roster in the offseason, and did it with limited cap space. When healthy, the Bills still have the best roster in the AFC East according to Dan Orlovsky from ESPN.

Every team in the AFC East has upgraded and improved this offseason, but until the Bills don’t win the division, they’re still the team to beat in the AFC East.

What do you think, Bills Mafia?