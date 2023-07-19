Terry Pegula announced as Buffalo Bills team president amid front-office restructure

The Buffalo Bills are set to announce the appointment of team co-owner Terry Pegula as president, per a report by Tim Graham. Per Graham, executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia is “leaving the organization.” Raccuia had served in that role since May of 2022.

Update: The Bills confirmed the news shortly after Graham’s report.

EVP Ron Raccuia is leaving the organization. New management team includes Sabres/PSE CEO John Roth, general counsel Kathryn D'Angelo and VP of finance Josh Dziurlikowski. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) July 19, 2023

Among those who will be part of the new leadership structure are Buffalo Sabres/Pegula Sports & Entertainment chief executive officer John Roth, general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo, and vice president of finance Josh Dziurlikowski.

The Bills also added to their stadium team, inking former University of Pittsburgh sports department member Penny Semaia as the vice president of stadium relations. He joins Bills vice president of stadium development John Polka and vice president of creative/stadium design Frank Cravotta as the Bills build their new stadium.

Prior to his departure, Raccuia was instrumental as the lead in bringing the team’s new stadium deal to fruition. The new Highmark Stadium is scheduled to complete in time for the 2026 NFL season.

We’ll have more on this story and the latest developments within the front office of the Buffalo Bills as news becomes available.