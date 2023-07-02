Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills, beginning with the news that the team had extended its head coach, Sean McDermott, and general manager, Brandon Beane, through the 2027 season. This is the second time the duo affectionately nicknamed McBeane has received contract extensions since coming to Western New York.

We also explore whether the Bills are facing a potential season-ticket problem as the team prepares to enter its new stadium in 2026, learn how safety Damar Hamlin was honored by two Major League Baseball teams for his work advocating for increased CPR training and distribution of life-saving AEDs, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Scouting reports you may have missed last week

Monday

Tuesday

90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 day: TE Nick Guggemos - Buffalo Rumblings

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday