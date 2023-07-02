Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills, beginning with the news that the team had extended its head coach, Sean McDermott, and general manager, Brandon Beane, through the 2027 season. This is the second time the duo affectionately nicknamed McBeane has received contract extensions since coming to Western New York.
We also explore whether the Bills are facing a potential season-ticket problem as the team prepares to enter its new stadium in 2026, learn how safety Damar Hamlin was honored by two Major League Baseball teams for his work advocating for increased CPR training and distribution of life-saving AEDs, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
Monday
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: S Damar Hamlin - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills extend HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane through 2027 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: With McDermott and Beane extended, it’s time to re-evaluate the “hot seat” verbiage - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills HC Sean McDermott nearing second on list of franchise’s winningest coaches - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - Buffalo Rumblings
Tuesday
90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 day: TE Nick Guggemos - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mafia Movie Reviews: Sean McDermott’s favorite flick, “Vision Quest” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills HC Sean McDermott chats X’s & O’s, Josh Allen with “The 33rd Team” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills promote Eric Washington to assistant head coach/defensive line - Buffalo Rumblings
Wednesday
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: WR Bryan Thompson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Bills vs. Dolphins, Wild Card Round - Buffalo Rumblings
- Do the Buffalo Bills have a brewing season-ticket problem? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills S Damar Hamlin throws ceremonial pitch for Pittsburgh Pirates - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft Summer Spotlight: Georgia S Javon Bullard - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Sabres’ 2023-2024 schedule minimizes double-dip with Bills
- Are the Buffalo Bills most-deserving of a Super Bowl win?
Thursday
- 90 players in 90 days: DT Kendal Vickers
- Beane & McDermott to become longest-serving GM-HC tandem in franchise history - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Pressure cooker-like season for division’s head coaches
- Plays That Defined 2022: Bills vs. Bengals — Divisional Round - Buffalo Rumblings
- Skarey Movies: Interview with (bobblehead) Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL Pride: Former Bills DE R.K. Russell No. 60 on Outsports Power 100 list
Friday
- 90 players in 90 days: T David Quessenberry
- Where does Bills Mafia rank among NFL fan bases?
- An in-depth analysis of Josh Allen’s favorite Buffalo Bills play
- Disney/ESPN dismisses high-profile talent amid sweeping layoffs
- Von Miller keenly focused on winning a Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo Bills “Return of the Blue & Red” set for August 4
