The countdown is on! The Buffalo Bills’ rookies have already reported to St. John Fisher University for the start of training camp, while the whole team will report in less than one week. In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, including examining the race to claim the CB2 role and the middle linebacker job.
Training camp preview: Who starts opposite Tre’Davious White?
The Bills have been searching for a CB2 to start opposite established veteran Tre’Davious White for years now, and between veteran Dane Jackson and second-year players Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, the team feels good about its options at the second boundary cornerback spot.
Linked here, breaking down the competition at both CB2 and at middle linebacker, whether defensive tackle Ed Oliver can live up to his lofty new contract extension, and two Bills with the most to gain at training camp,
- Bills position preview: Tre’Davious White impresses as other questions linger at cornerback - Buffalo News
- Dane Jackson even-keeled as Buffalo Bills cornerback competition ramps up - Buffalo News
- Breaking down the competition for Bills starting MLB spot - WGR 550
- Bills training camp preview: Can Ed Oliver prove Buffalo right after new extension? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills training camp questions: Can Ed Oliver live up to his new contract? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Which 2 Buffalo Bills players need to impress most in training camp? 23 Bills questions for ‘23 season - newyorkupstate.com
Surprising Shakeup in Bills’ front office
The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday announced the appointment of team co-owner Terry Pegula as president, while executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia is “leaving the organization” after serving in that role since May of 2022. Catch up on news about the shakeup, the departure of Raccuia, who played an instrumental role in the Bills’ new stadium deal, and what it means for Pegula, the sixth current NFL owner to also serve as team president.
- Terry Pegula stepping in as president, Ron Raccuia out, as Bills restructure front office - Buffalo News
- Bills and EVP/COO Ron Raccuia part ways, Terry Pegula moves into president’s role - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills part ways with EVP Ron Raccuia, Terry Pegula takes over as team president - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills announce leadership changes atop organization - WGR 550
- Bills’ Ron Raccuia out months after lead role in stadium talks - ESPN
- Bills announce changes on the business side of the organization - BuffaloBills.com
- Analysis: Terry Pegula’s new leaders are in, and Ron Raccuia is out. What does it mean for the Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo News
- Terry Pegula becomes sixth current NFL owner to also serve as team president - Buffalo News
- A look at the Buffalo Bills’ ‘new management committee’ - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
A guide for Bills fans on what to expect when training camp opens next week at St. John Fisher University, hear how the Bills were disrespected by an ESPN panel of football “experts,” and find out how you can watch ESPN’s My Wish segment with Josh Allen and Bills fan Caleb Foarde.
- A fan guide to 2023 Buffalo Bills training camp - Buffalo News
- No chance? Buffalo Bills disrespected by ESPN panel - newyorkupstate.com
- No one on ESPN show picks Bills to win the AFC East - Democrat & Chronicle
- How Bills fans can watch Caleb Foarde’s My Wish feature on ESPN - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Terry Pegula announced as Buffalo Bills team president amid front-office restructure - Buffalo Rumblings
- Important questions ahead of Buffalo Bills 2023 Training Camp - Buffalo Rumblings
- Four ESPN analysts predict AFC East winner — zero pick the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: LB Tyler Matakevich - Buffalo Rumbling
- Poll — Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Away Games Quarterfinals - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...