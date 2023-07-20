The countdown is on! The Buffalo Bills’ rookies have already reported to St. John Fisher University for the start of training camp, while the whole team will report in less than one week. In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, including examining the race to claim the CB2 role and the middle linebacker job.

Training camp preview: Who starts opposite Tre’Davious White?

The Bills have been searching for a CB2 to start opposite established veteran Tre’Davious White for years now, and between veteran Dane Jackson and second-year players Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, the team feels good about its options at the second boundary cornerback spot.

Linked here, breaking down the competition at both CB2 and at middle linebacker, whether defensive tackle Ed Oliver can live up to his lofty new contract extension, and two Bills with the most to gain at training camp,

Surprising Shakeup in Bills’ front office

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday announced the appointment of team co-owner Terry Pegula as president, while executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia is “leaving the organization” after serving in that role since May of 2022. Catch up on news about the shakeup, the departure of Raccuia, who played an instrumental role in the Bills’ new stadium deal, and what it means for Pegula, the sixth current NFL owner to also serve as team president.

Even more Bills news and notes

A guide for Bills fans on what to expect when training camp opens next week at St. John Fisher University, hear how the Bills were disrespected by an ESPN panel of football “experts,” and find out how you can watch ESPN’s My Wish segment with Josh Allen and Bills fan Caleb Foarde.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings