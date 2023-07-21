Poll — Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Home Games Quarterfinals

It’s time to really get the show on the road to crown a single play that defines or “illustrates” the 2022 Buffalo Bills season. After getting rid of the two pesky extra plays int he runoff round, we turn to the remaining eight home game; aka the “Quarterfinals of the Home Conference.”

As a reminder, the goal isn’t necessarily your favorite play, it’s the one that best represents or tells a story about the entire season. Seeding was based on the percentage of votes each play received in its respective game.

Matchup 1: One seed versus Eight seed

Record-tying touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers (95% of votes)

Versus:

Damar Hamlin FF/Milano recovery against New York Jets (35% of votes)

Our eighth seed enters the tournament proper after defeating the Miami Dolphins’ fumble recovery (Wild Card game) in the runoff round. The defensive highlight won the rights to take on the highlight of all highlights on offense for the season. The 98-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis tied the team record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrel Owens against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009. What play works best to represent the season? An incredible offensive highlight that Josh Allen calls his favorite play of all time? Or the grind and subtlety of the defense?

Poll Which play best defines the season?

87% Record-tying touchdown (65 votes)

12% Hamlin/Milano fumble and recovery (9 votes)

Matchup 2: Two seed versus Seven seed

Nyheim Hines first kickoff return TD against New England Patriots (90% of votes)

Versus:

James Cook TD against Miami Dolphins (44% of votes)

Our second seed got the nod after I decided to combine votes for both of Nyheim Hines’ return touchdowns. Taking the opening kickoff to the house is a great stand-in for anyone who wants to vote for a play symbolizing a fast start. It goes against a theme we’ll see throughout the tournament. Josh Allen escaping and pulling out an improbable touchdown throw.

Poll Which play best defines the season?

89% Nyheim Hines touchdown return (61 votes)

10% James Cook touchdown (7 votes)

Matchup 3: Third seed versus Sixth seed

The Fumble against the Minnesota Vikings (78% of votes)

Versus:

Matt Milano’s INT against Green Bay Packers (47% of votes)

I don’t usually put much personal commentary into these, but will say that “The Fumble” is a tremendous play based on the idea of being competitive and in position to win it all but finding a way to gift the victory away. On a less depressing note, we have some defensive magic culminating with Matt Milano tracking a tipped pass to help secure a win against Green Bay.

Poll Which play best defines the season?

79% The Fumble (53 votes)

20% Matt Milano interception (14 votes)

Matchup 4: Fourth seed versus Fifth seed

Tyler Bass’ FG against Cleveland Browns (56% of votes)

Versus:

Overthrow to Stefon Diggs against Cincinnati Bengals (51% of votes)

Our final matchup in this round places one of many Tyler Bass field goals against an overthrow from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. The first play could signify Buffalo's ability to stack points, even when not reaching their full potential. The second play maybe fills in for the crowd that sees the 2022 season as "close but not quite."

Poll Which play best defines the season?

56% Tyler Bass field goal (37 votes)
43% Overthrow to Stefon Diggs (29 votes)