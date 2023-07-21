Buffalo Rumblinks, 7/21: Training camp preview — Rookie Dalton Kincaid’s impact

The Buffalo Bills’ prolific passing attack operated at a higher level when the team had a dynamic slot receiver like Cole Beasley, and despite his best efforts, veteran Isaiah McKenzie was unable to fill Beasley’s void last year.
The team traded up to select talented Utah tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, analyzing the impact Kincaid will have on Buffalo’s offense during his rookie season.
Training camp preview: Rookie Dalton Kincaid’s impact
Kincaid was a dynamic receiver at the University of Utah, and with his size and excellent pass-catching abilities, the sky appears to be the limit for Kincaid. Linked here, the role Kincaid will play, whether he can emerge as Buffalo’s starting slot receiver, and how Kincaid and Dawson Knox can form a dynamic duo at tight end.
Plus, which first-year Bills and which Bills on one-year contracts will play a large role in 2023, and reasons why linebacker Travin Howard, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive tackle Brandon Shell lead the way as potential training camp sleepers in Buffalo.
- How quickly can Dalton Kincaid make impact on Bills offense? - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp questions: Can Dalton Kincaid earn the No. 1 slot receiver position? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Could TE Dalton Kincaid make history as rookie? 23 Buffalo Bills questions for ‘23 season - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills ‘Burning Question’: Can Rookie Tight End Dalton Kincaid Contribute Immediately? - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Dawson Knox: Teaming me with Dalton Kincaid will “open up a lot of doors” for Bills offense - NBC Sports
- 5 Buffalo Bills players who will make biggest impact in 1st season with team - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills training camp questions: Which one-year contract players could play key roles? - Democrat and Chronicle
- Bills Training Camp Preview: Who are the Bills’ Training Camp sleepers? - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Get to know speedy new wide receiver Deonte Harty, find out if Josh Allen’s favorite training camp food will return to St. John Fisher University, hear why former Bills executive Ron Raccuia is no longer with the team, and more!
- 5 Questions with Deonte Harty - BuffaloBills.com
- Yes, the famous turkey burgers will be back at Buffalo Bills’ training camp - Buffalo News
- In statement, former Bills executive Ron Raccuia says ‘time has come for new professional challenges’ - Buffalo News
- Nonprofits, charitable groups can raise money serving food at Bills home games - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Who wins Buffalo Bills’ CB2 battle? - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: WR Trent Sherfield - Buffalo Rumblings
- Important questions ahead of Buffalo Bills 2023 Training Camp - Buffalo Rumblings
- Four ESPN analysts predict AFC East winner — zero pick the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...