Buffalo Rumblinks, 7/21: Training camp preview — Rookie Dalton Kincaid’s impact

The Buffalo Bills’ prolific passing attack operated at a higher level when the team had a dynamic slot receiver like Cole Beasley, and despite his best efforts, veteran Isaiah McKenzie was unable to fill Beasley’s void last year.

The team traded up to select talented Utah tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to offer up training camp previews, analyzing the impact Kincaid will have on Buffalo’s offense during his rookie season.

Training camp preview: Rookie Dalton Kincaid’s impact

Kincaid was a dynamic receiver at the University of Utah, and with his size and excellent pass-catching abilities, the sky appears to be the limit for Kincaid. Linked here, the role Kincaid will play, whether he can emerge as Buffalo’s starting slot receiver, and how Kincaid and Dawson Knox can form a dynamic duo at tight end.

Plus, which first-year Bills and which Bills on one-year contracts will play a large role in 2023, and reasons why linebacker Travin Howard, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive tackle Brandon Shell lead the way as potential training camp sleepers in Buffalo.

Even more Bills news and notes

Get to know speedy new wide receiver Deonte Harty, find out if Josh Allen’s favorite training camp food will return to St. John Fisher University, hear why former Bills executive Ron Raccuia is no longer with the team, and more!

