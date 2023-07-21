Former Bills WR Cole Beasley to the Giants, per reports

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and free agent Cole Beasley has found a new home. Beasley has signed with the New York Giants, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo. After a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills last season, Beasley reunites with the offensive coordinator where he found the most success, Brian Daboll.

In Beasley’s first three years with the Bills, he was dominant and was one of the best slot receivers in the game. In 2022, Beasley’s absence was felt as he was quarterback Josh Allen’s safety valve. In the midst of the 2022 season, Beasley joined the Bills and played in two games — starting in one. He recorded two receptions for 18 yards.

Beasley’s best season with the Bills was in 2020. Beasley received All-Pro honors, and was recognized as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He recorded 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Daboll was the offensive coordinator at the time.

The Giants are looking to push for a playoff spot, re-signing their quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason and making a splash trade in acquiring tight end Darren Waller.

Beasley will have competition to win the slot job, and he may be on the outside looking in. The Giants have Sterling Shepard, Parris Campbell, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jameson Crowder all looking to win the job. Add Beasley to the mix.

Some may say that Beasley’s best ball is behind him, but his success with Daboll may put him in position to push for a spot on the final 53.