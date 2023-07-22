As the Buffalo Bills get ready to start their training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks continues our series of training camp previews, including how quarterback Josh Allen is focused on fixing the offense’s flaws that were exposed last year.

Training camp preview: QB Josh Allen focused on fixing flaws

Despite capturing their third consecutive AFC East championship and winning a playoff game, Josh Allen knows there are issues he needs to work on if the Bills are to take that next step and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Before Allen could take the field for this season, part of his preparation included looking back at the offense’s issues from the end of last season. While Allen and the Bills put up the third-most points per game in the NFL (26.9) and Allen posted the second-best QBR of his career (71.4), Buffalo’s offense became inconsistent down the stretch. Allen has been determined to correct last year’s issues, bringing a renewed focus to the offseason. We learn what Allen has been doing to move Buffalo’s offense forward and examine if there are enough targets to go around on offense.

Plus, we hear why things will “be different” during head coach Sean McDermott’s first season calling defensive plays, assess the competition to claim the starting middle linebacker job, take a look at Buffalo’s crowded safety room, identify players who could be on the roster bubble, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn where former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley will be playing this year. Plus, where do Bills fans rank among the NFL’s most superstitious fan bases, will this be linebacker A.J. Klein’s last season in the league, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings