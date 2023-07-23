Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills. We learned about an unexpected front office shakeup at One Bills Drive, including the departure of Ron Raccuia, the man who played a pivotal role in Buffalo’s new stadium deal.
We also examined a few of the key training camp battles to watch: who emerges as Buffalo’s starting CB2 role opposite Tre’Davious White, who will replace Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, who has the upper hand in the slot receiver competition, and who could claim the right guard job.
We also heard from ESPN’s football “experts” on why the Bills are not the pick to claim their fourth consecutive AFC East crown, analyzed why—despite ranking in the top five in the NFL for fewest games missed by injured players—the Bills lost a lot of good players to injuries in 2022, and continue our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
