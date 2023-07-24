Nyheim Hines out for the season in freak accident, per reports

This morning, it was announced that Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is out for the season with an off-site knee injury, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Around an hour later, Pelissero reported that Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski in the water when another rider hit him. The Bills running back sustained non-life threatening injuries, but Pelissero reiterated that Hines will miss the entirety of the 2023 NFL season.

Hines was traded to the Bills from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round pick during the 2022 season. Hines was brought in to be an impact in the short passing game for the Bills’ offense. According to pro football reference, Hines was on the field for 66 offensive snaps in 2022. That was not enough to make an impact.

However, Hines was a major force for the Bills’ special teams unit in 2022. He is known for returning two kickoffs in the same game against the New England Patriots at home. That game was the first game Buffalo played following the horrific Damar Hamlin game, so it was an emotional crowd at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills have some potential replacements in-house to be their punt and kickoff returner. Wide receivers Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir both have some experience in the return game. Harty was an All-Pro kickoff returner in 2019, and Shakir got some reps with the Bills as a rookie. Another guy with experience is safety Micah Hyde. Hyde has returned some punts during his tenure with the Bills.

If they don’t go in-house for the replacement, former Buffalo Bill Andre Roberts is available. Roberts was in the NFL for his return ability, and he was named First-Team All Pro in 2018 while with the New York Jets. He also made the Pro Bowl that year, and he was a Pro Bowl player with the Bills in 2019 and 2020. Roberts was named Second-Team All Pro in 2020 and 2021, with the latter season coming as a member of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. There are also many free agent running backs that have yet to sign who could come in and help the Bills.

The loss of Hines is a tough pill to swallow, especially the way it happened. The Bills will have time to figure out a replacement and find the best player for the job.