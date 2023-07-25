Buffalo Bills “EA Sports Madden NFL 24” player ratings

It’s officially Madden season for the popular “EA Sports” franchise. Last week, “Madden NFL 24” revealed their ratings for players in the NFL. Fans love to see the ratings revealed because it initiates a plethora of debates regarding why one player should be rated higher than the another. In honor of the ratings coming out, let’s take a look at where some Buffalo Bills players rank in this year’s edition of Madden.

Of course, everyone wanted to know which player would be rated the highest on the Bills. Surprisingly, it wasn’t cover athlete Josh Allen but rather Stefon Diggs. Diggs comes into the game at 96 overall, which ranks him tied for fourth among receivers in the game. Where Diggs excels is his catch rating, which is a 98 overall in the game.

When it comes to Allen, he’s rated a 94 overall in the game, which seems a little low in my opinion. Leading the way at quarterback is Patrick Mahomes who is a 99 overall, and then Joe Burrow at 95 overall. For Allen, his arm strength is his greatest advantage, which the game acknowledged in giving him a 99 for his throwing power. What seemed low was his awareness rating, which is an 87 overall compared to Mahomes and Burrow sitting at 98 and 97 respectively.

Switching over to the defensive side of the football where Von Miller is the highest-rated defensive player at 94 overall, which is tied for fourth among defensive ends. One of the great things about video games is that age is literally just a number. So even though Miller is 34 years old, that doesn’t seem to matter in the eyes of the video game creators.

All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is an 88 overall and is the highest-rated player at the right outside linebacker position. Millano also is the highest-overall linebacker in the game when it comes to pursuit of the football, being a 99 overall. If you’re curious, former linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is an 87 overall heading into his first season with the Chicago Bears.

Other defensive players have notable ratings in Madden such as:

Jordan Poyer (90)

Tre’Davious White (90)

Micah Hyde (89)

Greg Rousseau (84)

Let it be known that there’s one player rating that really gets on our nerves, and that’s the number assigned to long snapper Reid Ferguson. In the last four seasons, Ferguson has been one of the best long snappers in the league not having any botched snaps.

In the last four seasons, the #Bills have attempted 549 extra points, field goals or punts in 64 regular-season games.



Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) hasn't botched a single snap. Hall of Fame bound. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xeuLipi0LI — Ben Shoop (@ShoopBen) July 18, 2023

How does Madden repay him? By listing him at a tight end and ranking him a 37 overall, which the the lowest on the team. Reid Ferguson deserves justice!

To see the complete list of ratings for the Buffalo Bills in this year’s edition of “Madden,” follow this link.