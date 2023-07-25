Buffalo Bills place three players on active/PUP list, per team

The Buffalo Bills have announced that edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and linebacker Tyler Matakevich have all been placed on the active/PUP list.

These three players can be activated at any time throughout training camp, but can’t practice until they’re activated. Miller has said throughout the offseason that he plans on trying to play Week 1 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Although this doesn’t put his status in doubt, Miller needs to get some run here the next few weeks to give himself a shot at being ready for Week 1.

Von Miller, Tyler Matakevich and Jordan Phillips have been placed on the active/PUP list.https://t.co/daWECVZ9ms | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Yy9MPOv0AE — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 25, 2023

Phillips dealt with a multitude of injuries last season, with his most recent one being a shoulder. Phillips needs to put a good training camp together in order to secure a roster spot, and being added to the PUP list is a bit concerning.

Matakevich is a surprise and has been an impact player on special teams for the Bills since joining the team in 2020.

The Bills also announced running back Nyheim Hines being added to NFI/reserve list, which comes as no surprise. He was injured in a jet ski accident and it was reported yesterday that he will miss the entire 2023 season. Buffalo also released tight end Nick Guggemos, and made the signings of running back Darryton Evans and tight end Jace Sternberger official.

Sternberger led the USFL in receiving touchdowns in 2022 with seven, and will be fighting for a roster spot with third-year tight end Quinton Morris.

Evans is a former third-round pick from Appalachian State in 2020 who has dealt with injuries in his young NFL career. Evans has a history of returning punts and kickoffs in college, so with the loss of Hines, Evans will be competition for that job.

Buffalo Bills training camp begins tomorrow morning at 9:45 EDT.