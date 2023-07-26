Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 1

Are you ready, Bills Mafia? The Buffalo Bills officially open training camp this morning at St. John Fisher University in suburban Pittsford, NY! Today’s session is the first of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher over parts of the next three weeks. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

The team took the field at 9:45 a.m. EDT, with fans anxiously shuttling in and around the Rochester, NY suburb since early morning. To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

On Tuesday, the team announced that edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and linebacker/special teams stalwart Tyler Matakevich would begin camp on the PUP list.

Make sure to follow along with the Bills’ official Twitter account and Buffalo Rumblings on Twitter as live action unfolds this morning.

For more information about all there is to see and do at Bills training camp, head over to the team’s official page.