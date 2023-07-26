Stream: 2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Josh Allen and the Bills enter training camp hungrier than ever in pursuit of greatness

The Buffalo Bills are back to the grind, putting regular-season plans in motion during training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY.

Quarterback Josh Allen begins year six still out to prove doubters wrong, and seeking to re-gain the sort of mojo that’s made both Stefon Diggs and Allen household names the last few seasons.

How soon edge rusher Von Miller returns to action is up for debate, with Miller himself noting he’s being cautious but certain the latest he’ll return to the field is Week 6. There’s hope that cornerback Tre’Davious White is back to his old self, an undisputed shutdown CB1 whose among the NFL’s elite.

We’ll finally get a good look at the team’s 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick, tight end Dalton Kincaid. All signs point toward a player who should eventually take advantage of defensive mismatches at all levels of the field. How Kincaid and Buffalo’s other rookies fare and contribute will be a hot topic throughout training camp and the preseason.

There’s much to be decided when it comes to who’ll start next to linebacker Matt Milano this season. That positional battle, as well how things shake out at CB2 are likely to be two of the team’s biggest storylines this summer.

These next few weeks of time spent preparing at St. John Fisher and then at One Bills Drive will serve as the building blocks towards what all of Bills Mafia hopes is the team’s best season yet.

From the latest on-field news, to media sessions, player signings, and other news this is the place for you to get all the updates you need on all things Bills and their 2023 training camp.