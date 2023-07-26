Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs just wants to win

After the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp practice at St.John Fisher University, wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to the media for the first time since the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home during last season’s NFL playoffs.

After a disappointing end to the 2022 season, Diggs stormed out of the team’s locker room and left the media with no answers. Diggs didn’t attend voluntary OTAs, and was then excused from the first mandatory minicamp practice after a conversation with head coach Sean Mcdermott.

During Wednesday’s media session, Diggs said it’s “water under the bridge” and “all is well under the mafia household.” He wants to keep everything “in-house” and added it was simply a “family matter” when speaking about the minicamp situation.

Some speculated that Diggs was frustrated with the play-calling and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Diggs put that to rest:

“If you don’t have confidence in Ken Dorsey, I mean we went 13-3 last season. That’s not easy to do for a first-year OC... My confidence level is high,” Diggs explained. “Those couple that we did lose, we lost by like one or two miscues... I feel like he does everything he can to put us in a position to win, and I love him...”

Diggs was also asked about his target share and production in the offense. Diggs isn’t worried about it, mentioning he has been north of 100 targets since becoming a Bill.

There have been questions all offseason about the status of Diggs on this Bills team. Diggs said that when you have the players, coaches, and scheme to get it done, and you don’t get it done, it’s a tough pill to swallow. Diggs’ ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, and when you’re so close year in, year out, it’s important to have those open conversations. He’s been in a Super Bowl window before with the Minnesota Vikings, and doesn’t want to miss out on another opportunity. Diggs has played in both an AFC and NFC Championship.

On if he wants to still retire a Bill, Diggs responded with “100%.”

Diggs was open and honest, answering every question that was posed — something that will put Bills Mafia at ease.

Something else that will put Bills Mafia at ease is his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs had three words on his quarterback:

“That’s my guy.”

The narratives and rumors should calm down now, and it’s time to strictly get back to football. Diggs isn’t going anywhere, and winning is the only thing on his mind.