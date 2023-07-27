Poll - Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Away Games Semifinals

The battle continues to crown a play that illustrates or “defines” a single play representative of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season. This edition brings you the semifinals for the Away Conference of candidates. We’ve gone from eight to four based on votes from you, the Buffalo Rumblings faithful. Your votes here will decide which plays move on to vie for the Away Game Championship.

Matchup 1: First seed versus Fourth seed

Allen-to-Diggs Bomb at Detroit Lions

vs.

Taron Johnson’s INT at Kansas City Chiefs

After defeating Devin Singletary’s TD against the Chicago Bears and Gabe Davis’ TD against the New England Patriots, the Allen-to-Diggs Bomb takes on Taron Johnson’s interception. Which play better defines the season?

Our one seed shows off the dynamic offense featuring the two biggest stars on the team. With barely any time on the clock, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs showed off that any amount of time might be too much to count out Buffalo. That goes against a defensive four seed as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes with a spectacular jumped route to help seal the game against a Conference rival.

Poll Which play best defines the season? Allen to Diggs

Taron Johnson interception vote view results 67% Allen to Diggs (82 votes)

32% Taron Johnson interception (40 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

Matchup 2: Second seed versus Third seed

Jordan Poyer’s INT at Baltimore Ravens

vs.

Time runs out at Miami Dolphins

Our second- and third-seeded plays took out a touchdown to Stefon Diggs and the infamous Gabe Davis drop against the New York Jets. Which of the two surviving plays will get your vote?

Like a play above, Jordan Poyer shows off his field IQ by picking off a play to help seal a close game. That opportunistic moment on defense goes against our only remaining negative play in the Away Conference. In another close game, Isaiah McKenzie arguably made a poor decision allowing time to run out.