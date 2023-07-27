Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 2

The Buffalo Bills’ first day of training camp is in the books! The team takes the field again at 9:45 a.m. EDT — this time in far soggier and humid conditions.

To the delight of everyone, safety Damar Hamlin made his entrance, bathed in the thunderous roar of Bills Mafia. Hamlin will now compete for an expanded role in 2023.

Of note to many yesterday was the rotation at CB2, where Dane Jackson got the start alongside Tre’Davious White. Second-year man Kaiir Elam worked primarily with the twos. While just the first day, it’s possible Elam still needs to earn the starting nod from head coach Sean McDermott.

General manager Brandon Beane appeared on One Bills Live, and revealed that rookie linebacker Dorian Williams will begin training camp focusing on the weakside linebacker position. While far too soon to make any determinations, that told us that at this point Williams will at least work behind linebacker Matt Milano. The competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds will continue to be camp’s biggest story for now.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs met with the media following practice and seemingly put to rest any potential drama fabricated by those outside the team.

Edge rusher Von Miller remains confidently hopeful for an early return from last season’s ACL injury, but noted that he has some reservations still, and will proceed as needed. Miller did put a timeline of Week 6 as his latest return.

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid continues to impress, and Josh Allen continues to be Josh Allen (while handing out hugs).

Today’s session is the second of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher over parts of the next three weeks. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June.

