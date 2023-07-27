It’s finally here! It’s been a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. On Wednesday, the Bills kicked off their training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from talented wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who broke his silence concerning his absence from a mandatory minicamp practice.

WR Stefon Diggs speaks out on Day 1 of training camp

Diggs’ absence garnered plenty of attention, with head coach Sean McDermott saying he was “very concerned” by Diggs missing that one day of mandatory minicamp. But as the team opened up camp at Fisher, Diggs spoke to the media, describing the issues and the conversations that caused him to miss practice as a “family matter” and that it was was all “water under the bridge.”

Other training camp observations

One of the biggest positional battles to watch during training camp is at middle linebacker, where the Bills are seeking a replacement for Tremaine Edmunds. On the opening day at camp, Tyrel Dodson was the guy manning the middle of Buffalo’s defense.

Among the other observations: rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid made a great impression, cornerback Christian Benford is making his case to start at CB2, Josh Allen and the offense needed some time to shake off the offseason rust, and safety Damar Hamlin made an emotional return to the practice field.

Edge rusher Von Miller to start on active/PUP list

Before training camp began, the Bills announced that future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller will start camp on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Buffalo also agreed on one-year deals with running back Darrynton Evans and tight end Jace Sternberger.

Even more Bills news and notes

Three sleepers to watch on Buffalo’s defense during training camp, previewing Bills’ talent and depth at the safety position, what Damar Hamlin had to say to LeBron James after his son suffered a cardiac arrest incident during a USC basketball practice, and more!

