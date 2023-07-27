Miami Dolphins, New York Jets getting bit by injury bug early in preseason

While the Buffalo Bills saw more than their fair share of injuries last season and are still working through some of those as preseason kicks off — aka Von Miller and his ACL tear as well as the return of both Micah Hyde and Damar Hamlin — it’s some of their AFC East rivals that are feeling the pain now.

In Miami, it was cornerback Jalen Ramsey who was down on the turf. After a play that had the 2023 Pro Bowler guarding now-teammate Tyreek Hill, Ramsey grabbed for his left knee. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey was tended to on the sideline by Miami Dolphins’ trainers before hobbling to a cart and being taken to the locker room.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

While there is no definitive news as to what specifically is wrong with Ramsey’s knee, or as to the extent of the injury, being taken to the locker room via cart is never a good sign — even more so when it’s just the second day of training camp.

The Dolphins’ acquired Ramsey via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March of this year as they look to battle for the top seed in the AFC East — not an easy task since they will have to stop both Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers this year in order to do so.

Speaking of Rodgers and his new AFC East team, the New York Jets are also battling to keep the injury-bug from invading their training camp.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen limping off the practice field today and heading to the locker room with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Update: #Jets WR Garrett Wilson limped off of the practice field with an apparent ankle injury and went to the locker room.



Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/DmKY9qxaze — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 27, 2023

While the Jets are a few days ahead of both the Bills and the Dolphins, having started their training camp on July 20 due to them playing in this year’s Hall of Fame Game on August 3, losing a receiver early in the summer is not good news for a team whose offense needs to work on cohesion with its new quarterback.

Both the injury to Ramsey and the one to Wilson will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few days to see to what extent they will be limited in practice. The AFC East is considered one of the strongest divisions in the NFL, and two of the top contending teams losing prominent players this early could be game-changing.