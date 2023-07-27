NFL 2023 Top 100 list: Bills LB Matt Milano lands at 69

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano becomes the first Bills player to make the 2023 NFL Top 100 list.

Milano, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick of One Bills Drive, has carved out an impactful career since the day he stepped on the field. Milano’s role within Buffalo’s defense is integral to the unit’s success. For five seasons, Milano and Tremaine Edmunds formed a linebacker duo among the league’s best — one that allowed the Bills to play in predominant big nickel looks. The quest now will be finding Milano’s next partner at linebacker.

The 2022 NFL season saw Milano earn First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

A converted college safety, Milano plays a physical brand of football that head coach Sean McDermott covets. His ability to chase down skill players at almost every level of the field is elite, and he’s a major force when rushing the passer.

In his career, Milano has made 458 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 38 QB hits, 10.5 sacks, 37 pass defenses, 8 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 9 fumble recoveries, and 1 TD.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

