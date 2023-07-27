QB Joe Burrow carted off the field during Bengals practice Thursday

During Thursday’s preseason practice, Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury.

In a video posted by PFF, the quarterback can be seen taking a snap, faking a throw, and running to his right before he pulled up favoring his right leg and taking a seat on the field.

Moments later, a cart was brought to the field to carry the 26-year old quarterback to the locker room. Burrow was able to half limp-half hop to the cart, a sign that there’s hope the injury could be manageable over the preseason.

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow.



— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

In a post-practice press conference, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that his quarterback suffered a calf strain during practice. With no more information, it’s impossible to tell how long the injury will keep Burrow off the field, but it’s reasonable to consider that he would miss the remainder of the preseason in an effort to completely heal and be ready to take the field when Cincinnati opens their season against their AFC North division rival Cleveland Browns on September 10.

It’s also reasonable to expect that there will be further testing done and more information to come about the extent of the injury and his rehabilition.