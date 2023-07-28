Poll - Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Home Games Semifinals

The battle continues to crown a play that illustrates or “defines” a single play representative of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season. This edition brings you the semifinals for the Home Conference of candidates. We’ve gone from eight to four based on votes from you, the Buffalo Rumblings faithful. Your votes here will decide which plays move on to vie for the Home Game Championship.

Matchup 1: First seed versus Fifth seed

Record-tying TD pass against Pittsburgh Steelers

vs.

Overthrow to Diggs against Cincinnati Bengals

The record-tying touchdown claimed victory over the Damar Hamlin/Matt Milano forced fumble and recovery. The overthrow to Diggs took out a Tyler Bass field goal against the Cleveland Browns and represents the only underdog victory from the last round of the tournament.

Which play deserves to advance another round? Will you choose a catastrophe-turned-triumph, courtesy of the talented Josh Allen and Gabe Davis? Or is the overthrow to Stefon Diggs the better choice, showing off a close-but-not-quite result?

Poll Which play best defines the season? Record-tying TD

Overthrow to Diggs vote view results 53% Record-tying TD (38 votes)

46% Overthrow to Diggs (33 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Matchup 2: Second seed versus Third seed

Nyheim Hines’ touchdown return against the New England Patriots

vs.

The Fumble against the Minnesota Vikings

Nyheim Hines’ touchdown return took out a James Cook touchdown reception. The Fumble should need no introduction and rolled through a Matt Milano interception to get to this round. Which one is the better choice to keep it going?

Will Nyheim Hines continue to weave through the competition, highlighting the dynamic and exhilarating Buffalo Bills? Or will you vote for the Bills finding a new and depressing way to lose a game against the Vikings?