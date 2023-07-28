The Buffalo Bills took to the field at St. John Fisher University for Day 2 of their training camp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps Buffalo’s second practice session, breaking down the highlights, including how quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs haven’t missed a beat, and how tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid made some big plays in the passing game.

Training camp Day 2 observations

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ aerial attack endured some rust on the opening day of training camp, but on Day 2, Allen and the Bills’ passing game looked dominant, finding a rhythm that was lacking on opening day.

Among the other observations after the team’s second training camp session: Rookie guard O’Cyrus Torrence flashed his potential, safety Jordan Poyer displayed his closing speed, linebacker Terrel Bernard continues climbing the depth charts, running back James Cook earned high praise from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, defensive end Shane Ray had a promising day, and rookie Dalton Kincaid enjoyed another solid practice.

Bills add a cornerback

Buffalo added to its secondary, signing cornerback Kyron Brown while designating veteran Cam Dantzler as waived/injured.

LB Matt Milano first Bill on NFL’s Top 100 list

After earning the first All-Pro honors of his NFL career, linebacker Matt Milano checked in at No. 69 on the NFL’s annual Top 100 players list. Milano is coming off a 2022 season where he recorded 99 tackles, with 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Even more Bills news

We hear Josh Allen’s main message to the Bills during training camp. Plus, whether Buffalo’s Super Bowl window has closed, how secure safety Damar Hamlin’s roster spot is, and more!

