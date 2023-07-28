Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 3

The Buffalo Bills’ will be on the field again at 9:45 a.m. EDT and, while a bit cooler than the past two days, the weather portends enough heat and humidity to melt even “The Schnowman.”

The biggest news coming out of camp yesterday was that rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid continues to impress. Tight end Dawson Knox is already a huge fan of Kincaid’s, and he’s excited to see what the two of them can do on the field this coming season. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey met with the media before yesterday’s morning session and had this to say about Kincaid’s role as a rookie:

“... Obviously, there’s a vision for him. There’s a clear way we see him and the way we want to utilize him,” Dorsey explained. “But, I think the biggest thing is you don’t want to skip steps in a players’ development more-so than anything. To rush that and not let him learn the foundation of the offense and the core of who we are would be doing him and us a disservice. I think he’s made great strides. He continues to grow. In terms of smart, tough, and dependable football players, he’s shown every bit of that throughout this process thus far...”

We’re live with Ken Dorsey from St. John Fisher University before practice at training camp.#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia https://t.co/kKggXffVJc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2023

Eyes will continue to focus on the battles at CB2 and within the linebacker room for the right to line up next to Matt Milano come September.

Speaking of Milano, today is the First-Team All-Pro linebacker’s birthday, and yesterday it was announced that Milano made made his debut on the NFL Top-100 list for 2023, landing at No. 69.

Yesterday was general manager Brandon Beane’s birthday. Quarterback Josh Allen took that opportunity to gift Beane a bean buck hat, dubbing the pair “Bucket Hat Bros.”

It’s a party all day…



HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRANDON BEANE!! pic.twitter.com/RrBF1rRT2B — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2023

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues finding new ways to impress, ready to attack the 2023 NFL season:

Following practice, Gabe Davis, James Cook, and Dawson Knox were at the podium, taking questions from the assembled media:

Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox and James Cook are live after practice.#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia https://t.co/IbhcBCfvD4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2023

Around the NFL, injuries were among the biggest stories on Thursday. In the AFC East, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson limped to the locker room with a lower leg injury. In Florida, newly signed Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury, with the resulting surgery expected to have him miss the beginning of the regular season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a lower leg injury as well — this one being called a calf strain.

Today’s session is the third of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher over parts of the next three weeks. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

