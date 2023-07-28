Buffalo Bills waive CB Cameron Dantzler, sign CB Kyron Brown

The Buffalo Bills waived recently signed cornerback Cameron Dantzler with an injury designation, the team announced on Friday morning. To fill his spot on the roster, Buffalo also announced the signing of cornerback Kyron Brown.

Dantzler, 24, signed with Buffalo on June 7. Previously, he had played in 35 games for the Minnesota Vikings from 2020-2022. He totaled 149 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and six tackles for loss. Dantzler was waived by the Vikings in March before being claimed by the Washington Commanders, who subsequently released him on May 30.

Brown, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the New York Jets, but he was waived prior to the start of the regular season. He spent time on the Jets’ practice squad, and he appeared in three games, starting one, in 2019. He had five total tackles that year. He also played in one game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, appearing on 23 special teams snaps. He was a member of the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2021 before he was waived with an injury designation in August 2022.

Brown was a member of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad beginning last October. He was released from their practice squad on January 10, 2023.