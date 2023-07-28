NFL 2023 Top 100: Bills S Jordan Poyer joins list at 57

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer lands at No. 57 on the NFL 2023 Top 100 list for 2023. Poyer is the second Bills player to be named to this year’s list, joining linebacker Matt Milano who slotted in at No. 69.

Poyer’s arrival in Orchard Park, NY ahead of the 2017 season marked a watershed moment for head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills’ defense. Signing both Poyer and safety Micah Hyde to aggressively man the defensive backfield paid immediate dividends. The pair joined the ranks of NFL greatness almost from the start. Now a grizzled vet, Poyer has shown no signs of slowing down, no matter the challenge.

Until last season, Poyer managed to play largely injury-free football. But in 2022 he dealt with a nasty elbow injury in training camp, then a ribs injury/collapsed lung injury that prevented him from flying with the team to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Tough as nails, Poyer made arrangements to drive the 16 hours and suit up to face the Chiefs. If that weren’t enough, Poyer also gutted out foot and knee injuries late in the regular season, before suffering a concussion in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Poyer was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, his season receiving the honor. Additionally, last season he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in October for a pair of game-changing/game-sealing interceptions against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. For his efforts during the 2021 NFL season, Jordan Poyer was named First-Team All-Pro.

Despite the belief that Poyer wouldn’t return to the Bills at the end of the 2022 NFL, he re-signed with Buffalo during free agency, inking a two-year, $12.5 million deal. Now, Poyer hopes to pick up where he and Micah Hyde left off before injuries derailed last season for both. Poyer’s simply hoping for an opportunity to win it all.

In six seasons with the Bills, Poyer has 582 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, 10 sacks, 44 pass defenses, 22 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, and 1 TD.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

If you have an NFL+ account, you can watch the video created to mark Jordan Poyer’s inclusion on the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2023.