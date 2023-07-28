Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey out for the long haul with knee injury

As reported yesterday, it was a bad day for practice in South Florida as Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey exited the field with a knee injury. Sustained during a play guarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known.

The news today is bleak for the Dolphins with Ian Rapoport reporting that Ramsey underwent surgery for a full meniscus repair this morning. Per Rapaport, this will keep Ramsey sidelined until December. The silver lining is that the surgery likely represents the best long-term outcome for Ramsey’s health.

Ramsey’s absence will likely be a major blow to the Dolphins’ defensive backfield. While Ramsey might be best known by Bills fans for calling Josh Allen “trash” once upon a time, he’s built a heck of a resume with three All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowls. This injury will directly impact the Week 4 matchup in Orchard Park, NY. Buffalo will visit Miami in Week 18 in early January, with Ramsey possibly back in the lineup.

While we sympathize with the person, he’s still a Dolphin and this is still a Buffalo Bills blog. We’re compelled to mention Ramsey doesn’t have an illustrious track record against the Bills, with losses in four regular-season games against Buffalo. Ramsey fans can point out that he was part of the Jacksonville Jaguars squad that took down the Bills in their drought-breaking season in a game I’m sure we all want to forget.

That game saw Ramsey’s sole interception against Buffalo. That’s notable as this means Ramsey has never picked off Josh Allen. Ramsey has two passes defended to his name against the Bills and a handful of tackles.